Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $710.64

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.64 ($8.40) and traded as high as GBX 738 ($8.73). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 736 ($8.70), with a volume of 12,139 shares changing hands.

Keller Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £557.94 million and a P/E ratio of 835.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 654.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 711.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt acquired 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 710 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001.10 ($1,183.75).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

