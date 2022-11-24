KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

United States Steel stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.66%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,183,000 after buying an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $351,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in United States Steel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 530,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.