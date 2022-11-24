Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $176.04. 831,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

