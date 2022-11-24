Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KWS. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,852 ($33.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,411.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,370.22. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5,556.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total value of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

