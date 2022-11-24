Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 138,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 279,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at $105,714,305.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $19,590,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.