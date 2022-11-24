KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

In other KLX Energy Services news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $142,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 172,692 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.