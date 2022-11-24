Konnect Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $38,586.94 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

