Korea Investment CORP Acquires 167,647 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,647 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $43,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

