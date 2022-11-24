Korea Investment CORP Acquires 45,598 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $42,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

