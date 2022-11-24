Korea Investment CORP Buys 203,382 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NYSE:ED opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

