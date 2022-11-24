Korea Investment CORP Purchases 320,893 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,893 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Centene were worth $46,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CNC opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.