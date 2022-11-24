Korea Investment CORP Purchases 49,037 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $35,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

DLR opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

