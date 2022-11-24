Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,318,930 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318,930 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.28% of AES worth $39,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

