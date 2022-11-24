Korea Investment CORP Sells 205,523 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205,523 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.28% of FMC worth $37,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

