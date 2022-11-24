Korea Investment CORP Sells 309,156 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 309,156 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.17% of Aptiv worth $40,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $106.91 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

