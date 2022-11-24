Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stake Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $139,212. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

