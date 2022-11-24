Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 14,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 27,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 65 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

