Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Critical Contrast

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40% Revolution Medicines -829.80% -41.97% -34.02%

Volatility & Risk

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60 Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.44%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 20.51 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.26 Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 66.04 -$187.09 million ($3.18) -6.87

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.