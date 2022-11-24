Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Lowered to GBX 680

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.7 %

LAND stock opened at GBX 630.40 ($7.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 562.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.95. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

