Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Lowered to GBX 680

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 680 ($8.04) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.
Land Securities Group Stock Down 0.7 %
LAND stock opened at GBX 630.40 ($7.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 562.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.95. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 822.40 ($9.72). The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Land Securities Group
