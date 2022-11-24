Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $287,371.28

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $53.15 million and approximately $287,371.28 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

