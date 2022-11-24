Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Mark Phillip Laven Acquires 7,500 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $21,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,700.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Phillip Laven also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Latham Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Phillip Laven bought 7,500 shares of Latham Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $22,350.00.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.