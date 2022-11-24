Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,823 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 139,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,160. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

