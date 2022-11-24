Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,667. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.19.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.