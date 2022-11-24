Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

TFC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,930,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.