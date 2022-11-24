Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,587. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

