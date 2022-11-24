Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.12 and its 200 day moving average is $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $356.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

