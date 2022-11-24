Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.82. 2,502,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,077. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

