Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.13. 673,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

