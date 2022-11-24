Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Position Increased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.57% of Leap Therapeutics worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 74,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Monday.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Leap Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 170,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.