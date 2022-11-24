Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 390 ($4.61) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.90) to GBX 285 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.43) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
LGEN stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.09) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 765.29. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.56.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
