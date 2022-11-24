Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Roger A. Krone Sells 13,239 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Leidos stock opened at $107.53 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

