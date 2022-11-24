Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,991 shares of company stock worth $4,292,606. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

