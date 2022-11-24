Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.41 on Monday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

