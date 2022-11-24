Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 7,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 811,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,947. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 422,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.