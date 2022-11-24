Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 7,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liberty Global Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 811,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,947. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
