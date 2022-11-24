Litecoin (LTC) One Day Volume Hits $2.09 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $77.72 or 0.00469477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00025642 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017885 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,679,019 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.