Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.