Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.00. 2,087,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,057. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average is $191.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.