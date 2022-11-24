Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,065,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

