Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $15.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $671.77. 284,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.13 and a 200 day moving average of $635.26. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

