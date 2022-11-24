Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $64.33 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $64.33 million and $10.72 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

