Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0520 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $67.66 million and $9.02 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

