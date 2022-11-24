Lumina Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lumina Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,868,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

