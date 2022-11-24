Lumina Fund Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 1,874,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

