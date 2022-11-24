Lumina Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 416.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 1,353,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

