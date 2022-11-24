Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $596.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Luther Burbank Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

