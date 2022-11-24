Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Luxfer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,446. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 142.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

