Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.59.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

About Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,957,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,803 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,839,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,095,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

