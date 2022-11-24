LyondellBasell Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LYB opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.
LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
