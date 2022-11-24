Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Jan Pacas Acquires 75,000 Shares

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Jan Pacas bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,350.00 ($6,854.30).

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Mad Paws alerts:

About Mad Paws

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.