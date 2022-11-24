Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $357.08

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.08 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 361.80 ($4.28). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 356 ($4.21), with a volume of 18,882 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.08. The company has a market cap of £142.96 million and a PE ratio of -78.72.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2.98%.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

